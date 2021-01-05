The government may also shorten its duration or soften restrictions.

The Ukrainian authorities are looking into the possibility of postponing the lockdown dates, a source in the President's Office has said.

The government also considers shortening its duration or softening the restrictions, Strana.ua reported citing the said source.

Earlier it was reported that the lockdown in Ukraine was scheduled to be introduced for January 8-24.

Read alsoHealth Minister names main reason for January lockdownThe advisor to the President's Office chief Mykhailo Podoliak neither confirmed nor denied the report, stating that the Office is now studying the recent statistics.

"In the coming days, a final decision will be made. After all the pros and cons are considered," Podoliak said.

Background

The Ukrainian government at an extraordinary meeting on December 9 adopted a decision to put Ukraine on lockdown for the period from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

Restrictions will be imposed on arts and showbusiness events (concerts, performances, exhibitions, as well as on cinemas); entertainment establishments (discos and nightclubs, including a ban on the rent of premises for any corporate events); educational institutions (schools and universities), except for kindergartens; accommodation facilities, except for hotels and rehabilitation centers.

The ban is also imposed on the work of gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools (except in outdoor settings and for professional teams), while holding professional sports events is allowed with empty stands.

Catering establishments will be allowed to pursue with takeaway or delivery only, while beauty salons will be obliged to receive clients by appointment without making them wait in lines indoors.

State and municipal institutions will switch to work from home.

Christmas fairs will be prohibited after January 8.

