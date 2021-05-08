Ukrainians fought against Nazism alongside dozens of other nations, Zelensky stresses.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation is marked in order to remember the cost of peace.

That's according to the president's statement posted on his Office's Facebook page.

The head of state explained that the commemoration on May 8 of those killed in WWII is called upon "to preserve and understand history more fully because it is common, one for all."

"That's in order to never forget that Nazism was absolute evil. And any of those who try to justify it deserves only condemnation. Do not forget that Ukrainians fought against Nazism alongside dozens of nations," the president added.

"And it was definitely not for the war to take our people's lives 76 years later," Zelensky stressed.

Read alsoZelensky: No one can privatize victory in WWII (Video)The president noted that World War II was the most terrible one throughout the history of mankind.

"Therefore, international institutions and rules were set up to maintain global peace. Respecting them is the duty of all nations, especially state leaders and other politicians. But in order to never forget that peace could be lost extremely easily. And this is real happiness when it's possible to restore it," Zelensky said.

Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation on May 8

Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation has been marked in Ukraine since 2015.

The holiday was established by a presidential decree "to commemorate the feat of the Ukrainian people, their outstanding contribution to the victory of the anti-Hitler coalition in World War II and show respect to all fighters against Nazism."

On May 7, 1945, in the French city of Reims, the Act of Military Surrender of Germany was signed, which entered into force at 23:01 on May 8, 1945. However, at the Kremlin's request, another "Act of Germany's unconditional surrender" was signed in the suburb of the German capital Karlshorst on May 9, 1945, at 00:43 Moscow time.

In essence, the second "Act" confirmed the document signed in Reims the day before, also confirming the time ceasefire was established – on May 8, at 23:01 CET (May 9, at 1:01 Moscow time).

In 2004, by the decision of the 59th session of the UN General Assembly, May 8 and 9 were proclaimed as Days of Remembrance and Reconciliation. The UN resolution invites UN member states, non-governmental organizations, and individuals on one or both days to commemorate all victims of World War II.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko