All the main rivers of Ukraine are now being monitored in accordance with European principles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said all water resources will be audited in Ukraine.

He announced this during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Ecology."

Read alsoRadiation-contaminated water from occupied territories may get into Azov Sea – PM Shmyhal"Ukraine will conduct a comprehensive audit of all water resources. In addition, preparations are underway for river basin management, four modern laboratories have been built and, and state monitoring involving all the main rivers of Ukraine has begun in accordance with European principles," Zelensky said.

In March 2021, Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources released data from a large-scale study of water samples in the Dnipro Basin, according to which 21 pollutants, including heavy metals, had been found in the water.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila