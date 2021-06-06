Such meetings have already become a "good tradition," Zelensky notes.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spent a day outdoors picnicking alongside Ukrainian journalists.

That's according to Zelensky's Instagram account.

"I spent the day with the journalists on the eve of their professional holiday. This time it was barbecue I cooked with my own hands, excellent weather and, as always, a friendly atmosphere. Conversation without taboos, sharp questions, and my honest answers. It's nice that such meetings have already become a good tradition," Zelensky wrote on the social media platform.

Journalist Day

Today, June 6, Ukraine honors journalists on their professional holiday.

The holiday was established by President Leonid Kuchma's decree back in 1994, a few years after Ukraine gained independence.

On June 6, 1992, in Brussels, the Union of Journalists of Ukraine was admitted to the International Federation of Journalists. In honor of this event, on this day, journalists in Ukraine annually celebrate their professional holiday.

Journalist Day is not a day off unless the date is Saturday or Sunday.

