Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the Ukraina 30 national forum in the capital city of Kyiv on February 8-10.

"On February 8-10, Kyiv will host the Ukraina 30 national forum during which experts and officials will be able to answer some of top-priority questions asked by people," he wrote on Telegram.

Read alsoUkraine to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two weeks – health ministryAccording to Zelensky, the issues of vaccination and the pandemic are worth a meaningful conversation and an active public dialogue.

"It is clear the COVID, unfortunately, has significantly reshaped our lives. But will we agree that this is for good and all? How can we win this unusual battle? Will a large-scale vaccination campaign be able to change the situation and bring freedom back to humanity – freedom to travel, communicate freely and hug relatives? It is obvious both the pandemic and vaccination as one of the obligatory elements of forming herd immunity are not an easy task for every state, including Ukraine," he said.

COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

On January 30, 2021, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said Ukraine would receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the COVAX (the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility) in February.

From the middle of February to the end of June 2021, Ukraine will obtain 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of an AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

In December 2020, the Health Ministry's coronavirus task force approved a COVID-19 immunization plan under which at least 50% of Ukrainians (20 million people) are to be vaccinated during 2021-2022.

On January 29, the National Commission for technology-related and environmental safety and emergencies approved a schedule for vaccination against the coronavirus in Ukraine in 2021.

Author: UNIAN