Dnipropetrovsk TV-journalists to go on hunger strike today

Journalists of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast television are going to begin a hunger strike today, Deutsche Welle reports. The journalists protest against appointing Vitalia Shylova as their director.

According to the information of the journalists, they were indignant at this appointment, as V.Shylova had been many times accused of violating the journalist ethics and misusing office to advertise the political block of Pavlo Lazarenko, on the list of which she was elected to the Oblast Council.

The protest action is supported by the Dnipropetrovsk Organization of the Trade Union of Journalists of Ukraine.