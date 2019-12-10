Zelensky: Normandy Four note need to expand OSCE SMM mandate for 24/7 monitoring

The Normandy summit took place in Paris on December 9.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the Normandy Four leaders (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France) noted the need to expand the mandate of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine for round-the-clock monitoring in Donbas.

"To effectively monitor and step up control over the ceasefire, all participating countries recalled the importance of the OSCE SMM's safe and secure access throughout Ukraine," he said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris.

The commonly agreed conclusions of the Normandy summit in Paris on December 9 say the four leaders recall that the OSCE SMM "should be able to use all possibilities of the 21 March 2014 Mandate, and have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine in order to fully implement its mandate."