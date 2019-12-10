Putin's aide Surkov "lost temper" during Paris talks – minister Avakov

The Kremlin's senior staffer was overcharged and incompetent when discussing disengagement in Donbas.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that during the Normandy summit in Paris, the aide to President Putin, Vladislav Surkov "lost temper".

The Kremlin's senior staffer was overcharged and incompetent when discussing disengagement in Donbas and the issue of Ukraine regaining control of the border.

"Mr. Surkov lost his temper, threw papers on the table and shouted: 'We had a different deal'. They offered that we further withdraw troops. Withdraw where? In Maryinka? Where every meter has been soaked with blood. Besides, the withdrawal means the surrender of our positions for kilometers. Or should it be Shyrokyne, where we stand to protect Mariupol? This is nonsense," the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs quoted Avakov as saying.

The minister added that during the negotiations in Paris, international partners, in particular Angela Merkel, expressed readiness to support Kyiv in the future.

As UNIAN reported earlier, the leaders of the Normandy Four supported the agreement reached within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group on the disengagement of forces and assets at three additional sites, which should be held before the end of March 2020. At the same time, the sites have not been specified.