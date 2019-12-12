Another Russian "humanitarian" convoy arrives in Donbas

The trucks allegedly transported over 435 tonnes of baby food and medications.

A new convoy of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry has arrived in Donbas, having brought what Russia claims is "humanitarian" aid.

"The trucks of the humanitarian convoy of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry crossed through Russia's Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan checkpoints on the Russian-Ukrainian border," the press service of the Ukrainian Border Guard Service said.

The trucks allegedly transported over 435 tonnes of baby food and medications.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Russia has been sending "humanitarian" aid to Donbas since August 2014. More than 70,000 tonnes of such aid has already been supplied.

Ukrainian customs officers and border guards are not allowed to examine "humanitarian" trucks coming from Russia to the territories of Ukraine beyond government control. Moreover, Ukrainian officials earlier said they had proof that the "humanitarian" cargo included, among other things, weapons, ammunition, and anti-tank grenades.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly called on Russia to cease violations of Ukraine's sovereignty through supplies of the so-called "humanitarian" assistance.