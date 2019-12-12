UN says at least 3,344 people killed since start of Donbas war

The number of injured civilians is estimated to exceed 7,000, it said.

The United Nations says at least 3,344 people have been killed since the beginning of war in Donbas.

"The total civilian death toll of the conflict reached at least 3,344 (1,807 men, 1,055 women, 98 boys, 49 girls and 37 adults whose sex is unknown, as well as 298 individuals who died on board of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17) as of November 15, 2019," according to the OHCHR's report on the human rights situation in Ukraine August 16 to November 15, 2019.

"From January 1 to November 15, 2019, OHCHR recorded 162 conflict-related civilian casualties: 26 killed (15 men, ten women and a boy) and 136 injured (77 men, 39 women, 11 boys and nine girls)," reads the report.

It is also noted from August 16 to November 15, 2019, OHCHR recorded 42 conflict-related civilian casualties: six killed (three men and three women) and 36 injured (20 men, nine women, five boys and two girls).

The UN recommends to all parties involved in the hostilities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including the Ukrainian Armed Forces and armed groups of self-proclaimed 'Donetsk people's republic' and self-proclaimed 'Luhansk people's republic' to strictly adhere to the ceasefire and security provisions of the Minsk agreements and to 'unlimited' ceasefire and disengagement of forces agreed within the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk.