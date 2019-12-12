UN urges "DPR/LPR" to allow international observers to visit held persons

OHCHR operations in territory controlled by 'Donetsk people's republic' and 'Luhansk people's republic' have been substantively restricted since June 2018.

The United Nations has urged the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" ("DPR/LPR") to allow international observers to visit places of detention.

"While OHCHR has unimpeded access to places of detention in territory controlled by the Government, OHCHR operations in territory controlled by 'Donetsk people's republic' and 'Luhansk people's republic' have been substantively restricted since June 2018 despite ongoing discussions through regular meetings with representatives of both self-proclaimed 'republics,'" according to the OHCHR's report on the human rights situation in Ukraine from August 16 to November 15, 2019.

It is noted the continued denial of access to detention facilities, despite repeated requests prevents OHCHR from monitoring the treatment of detainees and detention conditions.

OHCHR says this is particularly concerning in the context of strong allegations of human rights violations.

"OHCHR therefore reiterates its call for independent international observers, including OHCHR, to have unimpeded, confidential access to places of detention and detainees, in accordance with international standards," reads the report.