Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid seven enemy attacks on Dec 15

Since Monday midnight, Russia-led forces have been observing the ceasefire.

Russia's hybrid military forces on December 15 mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire seven times on December 15. Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in enemy shelling," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update on December 16.

The enemy opened fire, using grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Under attack were Ukrainian positions near the town of Svitlodarsk, and the villages of Lebedynske, Luhanske, Krymske, Khutir Vilny, and Zaitseve.

