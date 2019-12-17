Russia secretly deploys convoy of military hardware to occupied Donbas – Ukraine intel

Also, Russia delivered about 3,000 tonnes of fuel and lubricants.

The Russian Federation has secretly deployed a convoy of military hardware, in particular, armored vehicles, artillery, and military trucks, to the occupied Donbas, as announced by the press secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Maksym Prauta.

"The leadership of the Russian Federation, despite statements about supposedly supporting peace initiatives of Ukraine, is increasing supplies to the occupying forces in the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Prauta told a Kyiv briefing, referring to military intelligence data.

In particular, since early December, about 3,000 tonnes of fuel and lubricants has been delivered there by rail through an uncontrolled section of the border.

Read alsoOver 40,000 people in Ukraine victims of Russian aggression – MFA

Also last week, a convoy of military hardware, including armored vehicles, artillery, and trucks with military personnel, material and technical equipment was covertly moved from the Russian Federation.

"At the same time, the command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues to use the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a testing ground.

Experimental weapons and equipment of Russian manufacture keep coming into service with units of 1 (Donetsk) and 2 (Lugansk) army corps, according to the official.

As UNIAN reported earlier, the armed groups of the Russian Federation continue to flagrantly violate the Minsk agreements by deploying military equipment.