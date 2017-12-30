Ukraine reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA's amid six enemy attacks in last day

"Despite the agreements reached regarding the New Year-Christmas truce, the Russian occupation troops could not fully ensure the ceasefire," the report says.

In the Luhansk sector, the Ukrainian fortified positions near the village of Luhanske came under fire from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

Read alsoRussian proxies mount two targeted attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas in past dayIn the Donetsk sector, the occupiers repeatedly opened fire from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, machine guns and small arms on the Ukrainian fortified positions near Butivka coal mine.

It is also noted that the Russian occupation forces used grenade launchers and light infantry weapons against the defenders of the villages of Kamianka and Verkhniotoretske.