Ukraine's State Border Guard Service did not register Russian aircraft directly at the country's border.

Russian helicopters have been spotted in Rostov region, near the border with Ukraine.

The relevant footage was posted on social networks and TikTok.

"A group of Russian combat helicopters, including the Ka-52 Alligator and Mi-28 Night Hunter attack ones, have been spotted near the border with Ukraine," according to the Military Columnist Telegram channel.

Read alsoKyiv demands explanations from Moscow over Mi-8 helicopter violating Ukrainian airspaceMeanwhile, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service did not register Russian aircraft directly at the country's border.

"The movement of a large group of Russian aviation has not been recorded directly near the border line. But it is possible this could occur at a certain distance from the border, since some reports, with reference to eyewitnesses, state this happened in the Belogorsk district of Russia's Rostov region," spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko told the news outlet Novosti Donbassa.

Violation of Ukraine's airspace by Russia

Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko on his Telegram channel said that at 14:05 Kyiv time on Tuesday, March 16, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter violated Ukraine's airspace near the village of Krasnopilia in Sumy region.

The journalist said the helicopter had been seen flying at an altitude of about 100 meters before turning around while being 50 meters into the Ukrainian airspace.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine demanded their Russian counterparts explain the incident.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila