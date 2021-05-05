Forty-five patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital at the time of the attack.

Russian proxies have shelled the civilian neighborhood in the town of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, last night, also hitting the Maryinska central district hospital, used for treating COVID-19 patients.

"The windows have been shattered in the hospital's Building 1, where 45 patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia are being treated now. Following shelling, power supply has been cut to the building. There are no casualties," the Maryinka City Military Civil Administration reported via Facebook.

Local authorities are taking measures to eliminate the damage inflicted on hospital premises.

