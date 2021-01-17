Ukrainian positions came under fire of grenade launchers and machine guns.

Over the past day, January 16, Russia-controlled armed groups four times violated the ceasefire in Donbas.

At the same time, no combat losses were reported among Ukrainian troops, says an update by the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters.

In the area of Talakivka, Russian occupation troops fired small arms, the report says.

Near the village of Luhanske, the enemy opened fire, using grenade launchers of various types and a large-caliber machine gun.

Also, not far from Pivdenne, the invaders employed an underbarrel grenade launcher and a large-caliber machine gun.

Outside Zaitseve, Russian-led forces engaged Ukrainian positions using small arms and a large-caliber machine gun.

OSCE monitors were properly informed of the ceasefire breach incidents through the Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center.

Since day-start on Sunday, January 17, no truce violations have been recorded along the entire line of contact.

Author: UNIAN