Ukrainian military have returned fire.

Russian-controlled forces in Donbas on February 20 seven times violated the ceasefire.

No losses have been incurred in the attacks, according to a morning update by the Joint Forces Operation HQ.

Not far from the village of Pivdenne, the enemy opened aimed fire at Ukrainian positions, using 122 caliber artillery systems and sniper weapons.

Near Novhorodske, the enemy fired 120-caliber mortar shells. It was not only Ukraine's defense positions that came under fire but also civilian households in the area.

Read alsoUkraine to "revise" scenarios for Donbas reintegrationAs a result of the shelling, three households, a power line, and a gas pipe were damaged.

No civilian casualties have been reported.

The enemy also fired grenades from launchers of various systems, as well as fired large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the settlements of Popasna and Katerynivka.

Ukrainian military returned fire to enemy attacks.

The OSCE monitors were informed about ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center.

Since day-start on Sunday, February 21, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.

Author: UNIAN