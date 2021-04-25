No casualties were reported over the past day.

Over the past day, April 24, Russian-controlled armed groups nine times violated the ceasefire in Donbas.

The attacks brought no casualties in the past 24 hours, according to a morning report by the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters.

Near the village of Vodiane, Russian proxies used 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, and small arms.

Read alsoReznikov: Putin's calls for Ukraine to work with 'DPR'/'LPR' signal withdrawal from Minsk dealIn the suburb of Pisky, the enemy opened fire at Ukrainian positions using grenade launchers and small arms.

Near the settlements of Novhorodske, Lebedynske, and Troyitske, the invaders fired light and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

As of the morning of Sunday, April 25, Ukraine forces reported one ceasefire violation near Pisky where the enemy employed grenade launchers and small arms.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko