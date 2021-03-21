Russia's proxy forces employed proscribed mortars, as well as grenade launchers, and small arms.

Russian occupation forces in Donbas over the past day, March 20, nine times violated the ceasefire, severely wounding a Ukrainian soldier in one of the attacks.

The soldier died during medical evacuation, a morning update by the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters says.

Outside the village of Pivdenne, Russian proxies opened fire using 82mm mortars banned by the Minsk Agreements, and fired small arms near the village of Shumy.

Near the settlement of Vodiane on the Azov Sea littoral, the invaders engaged Ukrainian defense positions from grenade launchers of various types.

The enemy has also fired small arms on JFO positions in the suburbs of Lebedynske, while outside Shyrokyne, large-caliber machine guns have been fired.

Since midnight, as of the morning of Sunday, no enemy attacks have been recorded.

Reporting by UNIAN