The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported no violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on June 2.

Read alsoDonbas war: Ukraine records five ceasefire violations on June 1"In the past day, June 2, and as of 07:00 on June 3, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 3, 2021.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko