According to Arestovych, the Russian delegation is trying to legitimize the occupying authorities.

Spokesman for the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovych has said there are almost no chances for an Orthodox "Easter truce" in Donbas.

"There are almost no chances," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

Read alsoDonbas warzone update: One WIA amid 13 truce violations on April 29According to Arestovych, instead of agreeing on the ceasefire, the Russian delegation to the TCG is trying to legitimize the occupying authorities.

"Instead of establishing an effective ceasefire, the Russian side has once tried to legitimize the so-called 'LPR/DPR,' following its favorite tactic of time pressure," he said.

The Ukrainian side insists that they should stop killing people in Donbas, the spokesman stressed.

