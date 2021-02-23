Russia's officers in command positions at formations and units of the 1st and 2nd Army Corps have also undergone rotation.

Another sniper unit of the Russian armed forces has arrived in Ukraine's Donbas frontlines to reinforce the occupiers' positions.

"The command of the Russian armed forces keeps using the non-controlled sections of the Russian-Ukrainian border in Donetsk and Luhansk regions to maintain combat effectiveness of the Russian occupation forces' operational group," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service said with reference to intelligence data.

The arriving unit is armed with Russian- and foreign-made sniper systems of various calibers.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, over 2,300 tonnes of fuel has also been imported from Russia to the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions since month-start.

In addition, Russia's officers in command positions at formations and units of the 1st and 2nd Army Corps have undergone rotation, the report says.

Reporting by UNIAN