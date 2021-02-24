The victim, 74, died within hours despite resuscitation efforts by Ukrainian military medics.

A residential area in the settlement of Khutir Vilny in Luhansk region has come under enemy fire on Wednesday, February 23, which resulted in a civilian casualty.

A local man, 74, was heavily wounded after a mine, launched by Russian proxy forces, exploded in his backyard, the Joint Forces Operation HQ reported, adding that in a few hours, the man succumbed to his injuries despite extensive efforts by military medics to resuscitate the victim.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine reports one KIA, two WIAs on Feb 23The invaders employed anti-tank grenade launchers in the shelling of the civilian neighborhood, and also remotely planted mines across the village, the report elaborates.

The evidence collected at the crime scene will be handed over to the SBU security agency.

Law enforcers are set to file a criminal investigation under Art. 258 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

Reporting by UNIAN