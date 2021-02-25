The Ukrainian soldier had to use a firearm to detain the intruder.

A member of Russia-led troops has been detained amid an attempt to sneak into Ukrainian positions in Donbas and stab a Ukrainian soldier on duty.

The incident happened near the village of Chermalyk, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reported in an evening update on February 24.

Read alsoCivilian killed in Luhansk region as Russian proxies' mine explodes in his backyard

"Not far from the village of Chermalyk, a Ukrainian soldier, who was on duty at an observation post, detained a serviceman of the Russian Federation's occupation forces who was trying to sneak into the Ukrainian positions," it said.

According to the update, "during the detention, the enemy fighter inflicted a minor wound on our soldier, using a bladed weapon."

In response, the Ukrainian soldier used a firearm and detained the intruder.

Other related news reports

Reporting by UNIAN