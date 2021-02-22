The issue of possible scenarios was again considered at the latest NSDC meeting on February 19.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Ukraine is still adhering to the first scenario for the reintegration of Donbas, which is an attempt to peacefully resolve the crisis.

In an interview on Ukraine's Pryamiy TV channel, he was asked about the five scenarios for the reintegration of Donbas, which were again considered at the latest meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on February 19.

"Today our scenario could be called 'a bad peace is better than a good war.' And we're following it. We learned certain information at the latest NSDC meeting, and it was decided to revisit, look more closely at those five scenarios, and clearly analyze them for compliance with what we have now, de facto," Kuleba said.

At the same time, the foreign minister added he could not provide details of all the scenarios that were on the table, referring to their classified nature.

Read alsoUkraine to "revise" scenarios for Donbas reintegrationFive scenarios for Donbas reintegration: Background

On November 28, 2019, Danilov said the NSDC had five scenarios on the table for the reintegration of occupied Donbas.

On December 3, 2019, the President's Office approved the said five scenarios.

On December 7, 2019, the NSDC at a meeting behind closed doors approved one of the reintegration scenarios. Back then, the NSDC secretary stopped short of disclosing any details. Scripts have their "derivatives," Danilov said, adding that the final solution will depend on progress in Normandy Four talks.

On February 19, 2021, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov during a meeting said the Council had decided to revise the existing five scenarios for the reintegration of temporarily occupied Donbas.

Author: UNIAN