Fire exchange is ongoing, the report says.

Russia-controlled armed groups in eastern Ukraine's warzone today, March 26, resorted to a targeted shelling of Ukrainian positions, killing four servicemen with the Joint Forces and injuring another two.

Joint Forces Operation HQ reported on Facebook that the invaders had mortared the Ukrainian military with 82mm shells, also employing automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the village of Shumy, in the zone of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich [North] tactical grouping.

"In that shelling, four servicemen with the Joint Forces were killed and two were injured. The injured soldiers were promptly provided first aid and evacuated to a hospital," the report says.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire to the said attack by Russian occupation forces, JFO HW stressed, adding that Ukraine military officials, through the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination have briefed OSCE monitors of the Russian shelling.

War reporter Andriy Tsaplienko reported via a social network that the battle is still ongoing.

Donbas war: Other reports

Reporting by UNIAN