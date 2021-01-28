Systematic obstruction of SMM's work in the occupied territories prevails.

Russian-controlled armed formations and their mercenaries have been breaching the ceasefire agreement and impeding the work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, Ukrainian monitors say.

According to the Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center, last Sunday an OSCE observer drone spotted two 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and four D-30 howitzers near the village of Bile in Luhansk region.

Howitzers had been deployed beyond the withdrawal lines, monitors say citing an OSCE SMM report of January 26.

Systematic obstruction of SMM's work in the occupied territories prevails. The latest such incidents were reported near Voznesenovka and Dolzhanske, as well as at the checkpoint in Staromykhaylivka, where militants did not allow OSCE patrol to do their monitoring job and record violations.

"The obstruction of the OSCE SMM shows that representatives of the Russian armed formations and their mercenaries are trying to conceal from international observers the facts of violations," says the Ukrainian side to the JCCC.

