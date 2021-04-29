The self-styled leader of the unrecognized "DPR" territory has signed the relevant "decree".

The occupation administration of the Russian proxy "Donetsk People's Republic" in eastern Ukraine intends to locate and seize all "abandoned real estate property."

The Strana outlet says this is about the property of Ukrainians who fled the war that has been simmering in the region since 2014.

The decision has been laid down in a "decree signed by the self-styled leader of the "DPR", Denis Pushilin, on April 28.

Read alsoCrimea residents polled about militarization of peninsula (Video)The abandoned state of such property shall be confirmed within a month's period. If owners fail to show up within a year, real estate property shall be subject to confiscation, the document reads.

The move may affect ownership rights of hundreds of thousands of local residents who have fled hostilities.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko