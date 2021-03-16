In violation of additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, the enemy keeps setting up new defense lines.

In Donbas, the invaders have been conducting exercises and gearing up, demonstrating readiness for provocative action and a military escalation scenario, Ukraine's military officials with the Joint Forces Operation HQ report.

With the reference to the Ukrainian delegates to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination, JFO HQ says on March 15, an OSCE Special Monitoring Mission's unmanned aerial vehicle spotted 27 enemy tanks at a training ground outside the village of Kruhlyk, deployed outside the designated weapons storage areas.

This indicates that "the enemy is continuing to conduct exercises, and is also building up arms and military equipment, demonstrating readiness for provocative action and a military escalation scenario.

Read alsoKyiv demands explanations from Moscow over Mi-8 helicopter violating Ukrainian airspaceThe OSCE SMM lost control over its mid-range UAV in the area of Petrivka after the invaders employed their electronic warfare system.

It is noted that in this way they are trying to compromise the Armed Forces of Ukraine, by accusing them of obstructing the OSCE monitoring over the area controlled by Kyiv.

In addition, in violation of additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, the occupiers continue to work on equipping new defense lines.

In particular, the advanced units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded efforts to deepen and expand defense positions toward those of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Shyrokyne and near Mariupol, as well as in the area of ​​Zalizne, Toretsk district.

It is specified that the Ukrainian side to the JCCC promptly responded to the said violations through the OSCE SMM, applying a coordination mechanism.

Reporting by UNIAN