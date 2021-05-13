The reservist training is scheduled for May 17-21.

The de-facto "administration" of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR") terrorist organization has announced a reservist training event involving 3,000 fighters.

Read alsoDangers of Russia's efforts to naturalize Donbas residentsThat's according to the "decree" of "LPR" leader Leonid Pasechnik, the Ukrainian news outlet Ostrov reported.

Illegal armed formations also plan to involve 198 military vehicles to equip their units.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila