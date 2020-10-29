The discussion in the working group on political issues did not advance again.

Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau says maintaining a sustainable ceasefire in Donbas depends on the parties' political will.

Grau said in a statement posted on the OSCE's website; the statement was made after a regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on October 28, 2020.

"According to the assessments of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, the overall dynamics of the compliance with the ceasefire continues, with a positive impact on the lives of civilians in the conflict zone. For three months, the number of violations has remained well below the level recorded prior to the enactment of measures to strengthen the ceasefire on July 27, 2020. This reflects the importance of the political will to continue sustain the ceasefire," she said.

According to her, the security situation and compliance with the ceasefire, including the functioning of the coordination mechanism for responding to ceasefire violations, were central topics of discussion in the security working group.

"The meeting participants confirmed a common understanding with regard to the location of additional disengagement areas as well as the updated demining plan. However, it was not possible to agree to launch the implementation," Grau said.

According to her, the discussion in the working group on political issues did not advance again. "In an effort to enhance the work on conflict resolution, the TCG tasked the working group to urgently develop a draft action plan based on written proposals by the working group participants, in full compliance with the Minsk Agreements," she said.

Truce in Donbas

Since midnight on July 27, a complete and comprehensive ceasefire has been in effect along the contact line in the area of the Joint Forces operation in Donbas.

On September 6, the Russian invaders grossly violated the ceasefire in Donbas by shelling Ukrainian positions. A Ukrainian soldier was killed, another was wounded.

Russia-led forces occasionally carry out provocations and violate the ceasefire agreements.

