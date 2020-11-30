Occupation forces are stuffed by up to 80%.

Some 35,000 of Russian-controlled military oppose Ukrainian troops in the occupied Donbas, the Ukrainian military intelligence reports.

That's according to Vadym Skybystky, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) at the Ministry of Defense.

Commenting on the latest mobilization readiness checks by the Russian occupation administration, Skybytsky noted that the rear and support units are seen as best staffed.

"The issue with mobilization resources was reported during inspections of army corps 1 and army corps 2 by the Russian General Staff's commission. The shortcomings revealed are being urgently eliminated," the GUR official added.

The military intelligence says a 35,500-strong Russian occupation force has been deployed in Donbas. Some 3,000 regular military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces are serving with the 1st and 2nd army corps.

Read alsoRussia-led forces step up activity in Donbas: Truce violation, subversive group, reconnaissance droneAt the same time, the military intelligence of Ukraine says, there is an ongoing outflow of soldiers from the occupation forces' units, as well as a shrinking mobilization resource.

The GUR explains that this is due to the difficult social and economic conditions in the occupied region, where many leave to find jobs elsewhere, including in Russia. In this regard, Russian security officials are making efforts to block male citizens aged 18 to 50 from crossing out to Russia.

According to intelligence, occupation forces in Donbas are staffed by up to 80%.

Author: UNIAN