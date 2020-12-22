The serviceman went missing on December 17.

A Ukrainian soldier who went missing on December 17 is reportedly in captivity in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

This was reported by the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters.

"A personnel check at a military unit in the JFO zone on December 17, 2020, revealed the absence of one of the unit's servicemen," it said.

A search did not produce a positive result. "It has been established that the serviceman had been detained by members of illegal armed groups [controlled by the Russian Federation in Donbas]," the press center said.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated, it said.

The press center says members of the Russian occupation forces are trying to cynically use this fact to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN