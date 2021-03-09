The president says he wants to "hear conclusions" following a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group scheduled for March 10.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the number of armed provocations in Donbas has increased after sanctions were imposed against MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk.

During the all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Culture, media, tourism" in Kyiv, the president was asked whether the sanctions imposed by Ukraine against Vladimir Putin's ally, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, as well as a number of pro-Russian TV channels, had affected negotiations on Donbas settlement.

"Has it had any influence? It's hard to say, but we understand there are, indeed, consequences. We are aware the number of provocations at the front line has increased. I wouldn't wish to draw parallels with this, but we see this is happening simultaneously," Zelensky said.

Read alsoZelensky says ready to meet each Normandy Four leader separately if summit further postponedThe president added he wants to "hear the conclusions" after a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas scheduled for March 10.

Sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk

On February 19, 2021, the NSDC made a decision to impose sanctions against 19 legal entities and eight individuals. In particular, sanctions shall be applied to Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko. Sanctions are imposed on all their property and assets.

According to NSDC secretary Oleksiy Danilov, the SBU is investigating a case under the article "financing of terrorism," and the latest sanctions were applied to Medvedchuk, Marchenko, and other persons precisely in connection with the said probe.

The NSDC also made a decision to nationalize part of the Samara - Western Direction fuel pipeline, now owned by Prykarpatzahidtrans.

Reporting by UNIAN