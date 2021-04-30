At the same time, "danger" around the state border remains persistent, the military official added.

There is no immediate threat of Russian invasion at the moment, says Commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

The statement came as Nayev in an interview, uploaded on the JFO's YouTube channel April 30.

Apparently, the military official referred to the government-controlled territories of Ukraine.

"Along the entire state border, along its entire length, danger prevails and, accordingly, a threat. For us to understand, the threat has certain degrees: there is an immediate threat, there is a potential threat ... danger, in military language, is always in place around the state border, but the level of threat at the present time does not directly entail the threat of invasion of the Ukrainian territory," the Commander said.

He has also noted that the Command is considering various scenarios for further developments in all sections of the state border.

All defense plans lay down the involvement of Ukrainian military only, with no foreign allies attracted.

In the issue of defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine always rely only on their own capabilities.

Russian military build-up along Ukraine borders, in occupied Crimea

On March 30, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak said Russia had deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparations for military drills.

Fifteen warships of Russia's Caspian Flotilla entered the Black Sea.

Russia also relocated Su-25SM3 warplanes from Russia's Stavropol Krai (Territory) to occupied Crimea.

On April 20, 2021, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the number of Russian troops on the borders with Ukraine might increase to over 120,000 servicemen within a week.

On April 22, 2021, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country would begin the withdrawal of troops, which had taken part in military exercises in occupied Crimea and near the borders of Ukraine, to their permanent bases in the Southern and Western Military Districts.

Ukraine's foreign partners have been cautious with their assessment of Russia's withdrawal claim.

The U.S. has called on Russia to complete the pullback in full.

According to U.S. Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, the latest build-up by Russia was likely "part of its ongoing campaign to pressure Ukraine to acquiesce to Kremlin demands. Moreover, he assessed the presence of Russian-led forces in eastern Ukraine as a viable coercive tool.

