The enemy used proscribed 120mm mortars, as well as 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, machine guns, rifles.

Escalation was reported in Donbas on January 23 as Russia-led forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian positions.

"In the past 24 hours, nine ceasefire violations were reported in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the JFO Headquarters said in a morning update on Facebook on January 24.

Read alsoRussia deliberately trying to block Donbas talks – Kravchuk

In particular, enemy troops opened fire with proscribed 120mm mortars, as well as 82mm mortars, a heavy anti-tank grenade launcher, and a large-caliber machine gun to attack Ukrainian positions near the village of Yuzhne in the Pivnich (North) sector.

Near the village of Hnutove, Russia-led forces used a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, a heavy machine gun, and rifles.

Near the village of Vodiane, the Russian occupation forces opened fire with a grenade launcher and rifles. They used various types of grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns in the suburbs of the town of Avdiyivka and a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Opytne.

No Ukrainian Army casualties were reported over the period under review.

Since the beginning of the current day, January 24, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO zone.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN