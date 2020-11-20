The training is scheduled for November 23-27.

Russian occupation forces in Donbas have launched another campaign to conscript men aged 18 to 45 to undergo training with reservists.

"The command of the Russian armed forces has stepped up measures to maintain readiness for the use of formations and units of the army corps of the Russian occupation forces," according to the press service of Ukraine's Defense Ministry with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine reports one WIA amid two ceasefire violations on Nov 19"This week, the occupiers began another campaign to conscript the male population aged 18 to 45 to undergo training with reservists from November 23 to November 27. In order to train reservists, the enemy clarified the mobilization reserve of the Russian occupation troops, organized the delivery of draft summons to the 'liable for military service' and deployed field camps at the training grounds of the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the report says.

Author: UNIAN