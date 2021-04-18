Enemy troops used grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian positions on Sunday.

One Ukrainian was soldier killed in action and another was wounded in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on April 18.

"As a result of enemy fire, one Ukrainian defender received fatal wounds, another soldier was wounded by shrapnel," the press center of the Skhid (East) military command said on Facebook on April 18.

The wounded soldier was promptly given first aid and rushed to the hospital, it said.

Enemy troops used automatic grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian positions on that day.

Previous developments

On April 17, Ukraine reported 17 enemy attacks in Donbas; one member of the country's Armed Forces was wounded by shrapnel. His condition is moderately severe, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters said in a morning update on Sunday, April 18.

Enemy troops used proscribed weapons, namely 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, an anti-tan gun, and rifles.

Translation: Akulenko Olena