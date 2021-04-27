The injured soldiers were rushed to the hospital.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another three were wounded on Tuesday as their military truck had blown up reportedly due to the use of an unidentified explosive device in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

"Today, April 27, a member of the Joint Forces received fatal wounds in a blast of a military truck caused by an unidentified explosive device in the Pivnich (North) sector. Another three servicemen suffered combat-related injuries," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoDonbas warzone update: One WIA amid nine truce violations on April 26The Joint Forces' Command has expressed its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman.

The injured soldiers were promptly provided with first aid and rushed to the hospital. Their condition is satisfactory.

The leadership of a military unit and military law enforcers are working on the scene.

The details of the incident are being clarified.

