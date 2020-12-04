There were 21 fatalities.

Members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine say that 116 civilian casualties have already been recorded in Donbas since the beginning of the year.

"The total number of civilian casualties since the beginning of 2020 stands at 116: 21 fatalities and 95 injuries," the OSCE SMM said in its status report as of November 30, 2020.

"For the eighteenth consecutive week, the security situation remained relatively calm following additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire that took effect on 27 July," it said. "Between 16 and 29 November, the SMM recorded 341 ceasefire violations, compared with 468 in the previous two-week period."

The SMM corroborated reports of 13 civilian casualties, including three fatalities due to the detonation of an explosive device, assessed as accidental, on October 30 in the town of Horlivka.

"Seven of the 13 casualties were due to the detonation of explosive devices. Four casualties, all injuries, occurred prior to the additional measures that took effect on 27 July," the report said.

The mission also reported its freedom of movement had been "restricted 18 times on the ground, all but three times in non-government-controlled areas."

Author: UNIAN