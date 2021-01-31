The said weapons were deployed in violation of the established withdrawal lines.

A mini unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine has spotted heavy weapons deployed outside storage sites in Russia-occupied districts of Donbas.

This was reported on Facebook by Ukrainian members of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas, citing a report by the OSCE SMM dated January 30.

In particular, an OSCE SMM mini-UAV on January 28 spotted three 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika howitzers, five 120mm mortars, and 14 T-72 main battle tanks at a training ground near the village of Novoselivka in Donetsk region.

"The said weapons were deployed in violation of the established withdrawal lines," it said.

What is more, 10 infantry fighting vehicles were also spotted at the training ground, which is classified as a military presence in the security zone.

"Another gross violation of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements once again demonstrates the failure by members of armed formations of the Russian Federation to observe the norms and rights foreseen in the international agreements," the JCCC's Ukrainian members said.

Author: UNIAN