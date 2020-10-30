The Ukrainian side says the full ceasefire is possible only with Russia's consent.

Participants in a special meeting of the working subgroup on security issues, which was held as part of Trilateral Contact Group talks in Donbas, have agreed that the ceasefire should be further observed.

The negotiations took place from 17:00 to 19:00 Kyiv time on October 30, according to the Facebook page of the Ukrainian delegation in the TCG.

Read alsoEscalation in Donbas as two Ukrainian soldiers killed in shelling

"The Ukrainian delegation has demanded from the Russian side and requested assistance from OSCE representatives to take immediate measures to end the violation of the ceasefire and escalation of the armed conflict, which has signs of a preplanned act," it said.

Also, the Ukrainian delegation listed the main achievements of the October 30 meeting. In particular, the parties discussed the recent incidents that took place and led to tragic consequences.

"The parties agreed to observe the ceasefire regime. The parties discussed measures to prevent further incidents of ceasefire violations. The parties agreed to continue consultations at the next TCG meeting scheduled for November 10," it said.

Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, the moderator of the working subgroup on security issues at the TCG, Ambassador Yaşar Halit Çevik supported the intentions of the parties to observe the ceasefire.

"It should be additionally noted that the Ukrainian delegation is aware that it is possible to agree and have guarantees when the major actor, who stands behind one of the parties on the contact line, gives its consent to the agreement," the statement said.

"Therefore, the Ukrainian delegation's question is whether our counterparts realize the full extent of their responsibility for a possible escalation of the armed conflict?" it said.

War in Donbas: Ceasefire violations by Russia-controlled formations

Since midnight on July 27, a full and comprehensive ceasefire has been in effect along the contact line in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas.

The Russian invaders regularly attack the Ukrainian military's positions. According to the JFO headquarters, such attacks are an act of provocation to make the Ukrainian side fire back.

A recent violation was reported on October 30 when at 00:28 Kyiv time, enemy troops based in the village of Pikuzy mounted an attack towards the village of Vodiane. They used different types of grenade launchers. The shelling killed two members of the Ukrainian Marine Corps – Sergeant Volodymyr Bondaryuk and Senior Sergeant Mykhailo Starostin.

Author: UNIAN