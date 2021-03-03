Minsk talks are meaningful only if they yield an effective practical result and run strictly in line with the previously adopted agreements, Kravchuk says.

Leonid Kravchuk, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement, says any success in the Donbas peace process depends on Russia's progress in the implementation of the joint decisions reached within the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia), which it previously agreed upon through negotiations and is now refusing to implement.

Any consultations make sense only if they have an effective practical value and will run strictly in line with the previously adopted agreements, Kravchuk said following a regular conference call at the level of heads of delegations on Wednesday, March 3, according to the Ukrainian delegation's press service.

"The implementation by the Russian Federation of the joint decisions adopted within the framework of the Normandy [Four] and Minsk formats is the main condition for a successful peace settlement process," said Kravchuk.

In this regard, the Ukrainian delegation has expressed its firm position. "The basis for the settlement is the clear implementation of joint decisions passed within the framework of both formats and the TCG, which include the necessary mechanisms both for the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire regime and for the settlement of the humanitarian and economic situation in the occupied territories, which later became the basis for the implementation of the political part of the agreements."

Read alsoUkraine says latest TCG meeting yields no result over Russia's destructive stanceThe Ukrainian delegation continues to focus its efforts on the implementation of the following measures: continued ceasefire; unimpeded access of the ICRC and other international humanitarian organizations to held persons; release of held persons; unblocking by the Russian side of the checkpoints on the contact line; ensuring free and unimpeded access of the OSCE SMM to the entire territory of Ukraine; as well as the admission of IAEA officials to the occupied territories to inspect nuclear facilities in the temporarily occupied areas.

It is also recalled that Kravchuk kicked the meeting off with words of protest over the recent report claiming that in the occupied areas of Donetsk region, the self-styled Russian puppet authorities granted permission to their military groups "to conduct pre-emptive fire to suppress enemy firing points", as well as over the ceasefire violations by the Russian side.

"We regard this statement and such actions as a threat of the Russian side's unilateral withdrawal from the ceasefire deal and a threat to disrupt the implementation of Minsk agreements," Kravchuk said.

Reporting by UNIAN