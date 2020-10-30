This impedes the implementation of the Mission's mandate, monitors state.

On October 29, members of the Russian-controlled armed groups delayed the passage of an SMM patrol at a checkpoint near Olenivka (non-Ukraine-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk).

The armed men comprised four vehicles and seven monitors, traveling from Donetsk city towards government-controlled areas, citing "a need for authorization from their superiors," the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission wrote in its spot report on Thursday.

At about 14:10, after almost two hours of waiting, the OSCE team were allowed passage and then they proceeded towards the most forward checkpoint of the armed formations, about 2.5 km south-west of Olenivka.

The delay, monitors state, "contributes to restriction of the SMM's freedom of movement across the contact line, thus impeding the implementation of its mandate."

Donbas war: Latest

Author: UNIAN