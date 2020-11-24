Since early November, over 2,500 tonnes of fuel have been delivered to occupied Donbas.

Russia continues supplying weapons and fuel to the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Russia keeps supplying weapons and other military assets to the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions Since early November, over 2,500 tonnes of fuel have been delivered to the formations and units of the operational group of the Russian occupation forces from the territory of the Russian Federation by rail and road through border sections beyond Ukraine's control," according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.

Read alsoUkraine intel: Commanders of occupation forces in Donbas embezzle funds, hide personnel shortageIntelligence reports the enemy is spreading false and distorted information among the personnel of the troops and the population of the temporarily occupied territory about the possibility of an alleged "large-scale offensive" by the Joint Forces units.

