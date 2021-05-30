Enemy troops used proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, as well as anti-tank grenade launchers.

Russia-led forces mounted six attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on May 29, 2021.

"Armed formations of the Russian Federation ignore the ceasefire and fire on Joint Forces' positions," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reported in a morning update on Facebook as of May 30, 2021. "In the past 24 hours, May 29, there were six ceasefire violations recorded in the JFO zone."

In particular, enemy troops used 120mm mortars and anti-tank missile systems near the village of Novozvanivka. Anti-tank missile systems were also used near the village of Mayorsk.

Russian occupation forces twice fired 82mm mortar shells, hand-held and heavy anti-tank grenades to shell positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine not far from the village of Novhorodske.

What is more, hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers were used near the village of Prychepylivka.

In addition, enemy troops fired on civilian infrastructure in the village of Shumy, using an anti-tank missile system. No civilian casualties were reported.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on Sunday, May 30, 2021, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

