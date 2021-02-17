Three incidents were reported on February 13 alone.

Armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries continue hindering the work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine in Donbas.

This is stated by Ukrainian members of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters said on Facebook on February 17.

Read alsoOSCE SMM UAV spots heavy weapons in Russia-occupied part of Donbas

According to the source, on February 13 alone, OSCE SMM representatives were denied access to the sites they were planning to visit.

In particular, at occupation forces' checkpoints near the villages of Starolaspa, Shevchenkove and Lukove in Donetsk region, OSCE SMM patrols were denied access to the areas of monitoring and recording of violations because "engineering work" was allegedly under way and "there were no orders from commanders."

"Such actions and the mission's restricted access to the territory not controlled by the government of Ukraine have far-fetched reasons and pretexts, the purpose of which is to conceal violations of the Minsk agreements, as well as unwillingness to comply with international law," the JCCC's Ukrainian group said.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN