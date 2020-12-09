At the same time, Ukrainian servicemen revealed that the enemy forces were doing engineering works at the positions to advance at the front line.

Russian occupation forces in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region have already violated ceasefire six times since day-start on Wednesday.

That's according to the Joint Forces Command press service.

"Since the beginning of this day, on December 9, six violations of ceasefire have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of our brigades," the press service wrote on Facebook.

On Ukrainian positions near Talakivka, Russian occupation troops twice opened provocative fire using grenade launchers of various systems, and near Avdiivka – employing an automatic heavy-duty grenade launcher.

To spot their automatic easel grenade launcher fire, the enemy used an unmanned aerial vehicle, launching it from near the Myneralne settlement.

"It only took a few shots for Ukrainian soldiers to bring down the enemy drone after it flew over the line of contact," the Headquarters added.

There are no combat losses and injuries among Ukrainian defenders in enemy attacks.

At the same time, Ukrainian servicemen revealed that the enemy forces were doing engineering works at the positions leading to those of Ukrainian units in the area of ​​ Vodiane.

"Near Luhanske, for engineering purposes, to advance toward our positions, Russian armed groups did three detonations," the report said.

Donbas: Other reports

Author: UNIAN