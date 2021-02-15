A bomb was planted into his car and detonated while he was driving to bring his daughter to school.

A car owned by "commander of the people's guard" of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") Sergey Popov aka "Dlinnyi" ("Long") or "Duremar" ("Fool") has been blown up in the Russia-occupied town of Horlivka in Donetsk region.

The relevant footage has been shared on the terrorists' Telegram channel.

According to the latest information from local media, the doctors assess his condition as moderate. His preliminary diagnosis is multiple shrapnel wounds of the lower extremities, shrapnel fracture of the hip.

A bomb was reportedly planted into his car and detonated while he was driving to bring his daughter to school. The girl has survived.

Terrorist Popov: What is known about him

According to the Myrotvorets ("Peacemaker") database of persons who pose a threat to Ukraine's national security, Popov was a member of the "Crimean self-defense" illegal armed formation during the occupation of the peninsula. Later, he returned to Horlivka, was an ally of terrorists' ex-leader Igor Bezler, nom de guerre "Bes" ("Devil").

Before the war in Donbas, Popov owned a car repair shop in Horlivka.

